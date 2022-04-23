Monetta Financial Services Inc. Sells 9,200 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Monetta Financial Services Inc. decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 3.1% of Monetta Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Monetta Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,650,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,832,213,000 after acquiring an additional 871,206 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,726,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,106,551,000 after purchasing an additional 534,241 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,642,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,657,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,878 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,829,916 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,026,945,000 after purchasing an additional 819,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,587,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $13.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $351.18. 2,968,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,543,167. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $352.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $353.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $305.61 and a twelve month high of $401.50.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.37%.

MA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.44.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.74, for a total transaction of $59,502,724.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 482,051 shares of company stock worth $181,949,746. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

