Monetta Financial Services Inc. Takes Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Monetta Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 0.8% of Monetta Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.69.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $1.64 on Friday, reaching $84.59. The stock had a trading volume of 7,913,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,141,327. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.27. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.40. The stock has a market cap of $213.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.45.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The business had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.70%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

