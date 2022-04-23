Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Purchased by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. 63.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MNST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.85.

MNST stock opened at $85.65 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $71.78 and a 12-month high of $99.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.01. The firm has a market cap of $45.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

