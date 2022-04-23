Morgan Stanley Raises Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Price Target to $8.50

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $8.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised Southwestern Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday. US Capital Advisors upgraded Southwestern Energy from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $5.25 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Southwestern Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.11.

NYSE SWN opened at $7.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.30. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $8.68.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 117.50% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Southwestern Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 278.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 541,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,458,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the period. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 27.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 121,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 8.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 411,831 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 30,715 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

