Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Position Trimmed by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lowered its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 343 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,884,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,296,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,677 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,997,314 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $694,540,000 after acquiring an additional 103,136 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,932,286 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $681,228,000 after acquiring an additional 276,606 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,726,840 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $633,499,000 after acquiring an additional 132,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,458,256 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $338,783,000 after acquiring an additional 45,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

NYSE MSI traded down $8.00 on Friday, reaching $224.93. The company had a trading volume of 729,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,141. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $227.94 and its 200-day moving average is $241.76. The stock has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.88. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.54 and a 52 week high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.10. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 542.03% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.13%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSI. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.18.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total value of $18,137,743.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total transaction of $21,802,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Profile (Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.