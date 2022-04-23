MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.72 Per Share

Equities analysts expect MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) to announce $1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.77. MSC Industrial Direct reported earnings of $1.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full year earnings of $6.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $6.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $6.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow MSC Industrial Direct.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The business had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MSM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.17.

Shares of NYSE MSM traded down $1.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.96. The company had a trading volume of 273,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,614. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.63. MSC Industrial Direct has a fifty-two week low of $74.20 and a fifty-two week high of $96.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 11th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

In related news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 15,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $1,275,032.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $707,272.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,540.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,073 shares of company stock valued at $4,702,915 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.3% during the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 14,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

