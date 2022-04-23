M&T Bank Corp Buys 228 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in State Street were worth $8,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in State Street by 63.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,419,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $628,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886,287 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 75,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,023,000 after buying an additional 16,195 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 78,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,332,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 10,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

In other State Street news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,424,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of State Street stock traded down $3.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.87. 3,327,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,509,251. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.54. State Street Co. has a one year low of $70.75 and a one year high of $104.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research cut shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on State Street from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.29.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

