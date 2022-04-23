M&T Bank Corp Buys 332,723 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,134,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332,723 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises 0.7% of M&T Bank Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $157,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $358,873,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,990,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238,755 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 23.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,288,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,463 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,260,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 35,873.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,349,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,257 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFV stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,839,951 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

