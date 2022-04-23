M&T Bank Corp Cuts Stock Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,337 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $7,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 14,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,922,000 after buying an additional 34,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FRC. Evercore ISI raised First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $188.00 to $194.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.29.

NYSE FRC traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.06. 1,404,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,474,578. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $150.00 and a 52 week high of $222.86. The stock has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.13.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is presently 11.17%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.