M&T Bank Corp Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,488,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,613 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 1.1% of M&T Bank Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $249,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $384,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $393,000.

Shares of IWD stock traded down $4.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $161.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,135,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,995,099. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.75 and its 200-day moving average is $164.36. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $153.42 and a 1-year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

