M&T Bank Corp Has $14.33 Million Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,345 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Prologis were worth $14,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D grew its stake in Prologis by 3.0% in the third quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 2,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total value of $210,168.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PLD traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $168.73. 3,140,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,079,060. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.00 and a 12-month high of $174.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.30.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 61.77% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.20%.

PLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Prologis from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.92.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

