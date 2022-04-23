M&T Bank Corp Has $41.92 Million Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,807 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Norfolk Southern worth $41,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 51.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 140 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $16,937,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total transaction of $185,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,580 shares of company stock valued at $17,379,914. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern stock traded down $11.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $258.59. 1,403,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,427,637. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $238.62 and a 12 month high of $299.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to reacquire up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Stephens downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.26.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

