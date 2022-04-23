M&T Bank Corp Has $46.74 Million Holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 614,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $46,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,451,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,434,000 after acquiring an additional 64,135 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 267.9% during the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,343,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,836,000 after acquiring an additional 978,330 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,102,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,156,000 after acquiring an additional 53,468 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 581,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,057,000 after acquiring an additional 17,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 522,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,721,000 after acquiring an additional 16,323 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,705 shares. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a one year low of $88.40 and a one year high of $104.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.19.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.