M&T Bank Corp Has $80.85 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,022 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 976 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $80,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 137.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total value of $148,078.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 26,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,326,090.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total value of $1,011,811.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,749 shares of company stock valued at $7,256,728 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $11.51 on Friday, hitting $310.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,906,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,712,544. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $276.88 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $323.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $349.23. The company has a market capitalization of $197.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACN. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.35.

Accenture Profile (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.