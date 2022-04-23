M&T Bank Corp Has $9.52 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $9,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,257,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $491,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cross Staff Investments Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

DIA stock traded down $9.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $338.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,849,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,086,771. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $322.68 and a 12 month high of $369.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $342.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $350.11.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

