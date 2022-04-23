M&T Bank Corp Increases Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,107 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $11,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 128.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $443.30.

Shares of NYSE:MLM traded down $19.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $354.83. 497,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $377.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $395.08. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $329.69 and a 12-month high of $446.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.77.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.75%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

