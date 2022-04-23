M&T Bank Corp Invests $9.29 Million in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 187,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,291,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the first quarter worth about $169,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $23,365,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $2,940,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $422,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.91% of the company’s stock.
Shares of TTE stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.10. 2,026,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,992,292. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $127.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.85. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $40.33 and a fifty-two week high of $60.03.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.544 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 36.21%.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TTE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. MKM Partners upped their target price on TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on TotalEnergies from €59.00 ($63.44) to €56.00 ($60.22) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.29.
TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.
