M&T Bank Corp Lowers Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,567 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $55,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after buying an additional 5,887 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 10,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total transaction of $404,774.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total transaction of $237,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,088,551 shares of company stock worth $307,943,730. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $265.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.39.

Shares of LLY stock traded down $10.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $278.73. 2,772,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,905,909. The company has a market capitalization of $265.45 billion, a PE ratio of 45.40, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.43. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $178.58 and a 12-month high of $314.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

