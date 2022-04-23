M&T Bank Corp Purchases 2,474 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 416,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $102,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,568,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $713,408,000 after purchasing an additional 993,139 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,176,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,232,851,000 after purchasing an additional 773,928 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,312,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,350,000 after purchasing an additional 703,911 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,551,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,461,000. 78.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADP traded down $6.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $223.52. 1,622,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,031,525. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.85 and a 52 week high of $248.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $216.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.20. The company has a market capitalization of $93.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.40%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total value of $653,690.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,663 shares in the company, valued at $6,253,806.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total value of $68,079.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,787 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,466 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADP. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.93.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

