M&T Bank Corp Sells 12,052 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,026 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 12,052 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $60,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 236.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.17.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $8.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $208.17. 6,201,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,935,328. The firm has a market cap of $398.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.67 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.37.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

In other news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $234,987.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,267. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

