M&T Bank Corp Sells 445 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $8,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,768 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $468,000. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EPAM shares. TheStreet lowered EPAM Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Cowen reduced their price objective on EPAM Systems from $615.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $359.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.00.

EPAM stock traded down $10.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $276.76. 719,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,277,883. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.59 and a 52-week high of $725.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $294.82 and a 200-day moving average of $493.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.81.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

