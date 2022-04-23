M&T Bank Corp Sells 594 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $11,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ITW traded down $4.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $203.35. 906,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,093,359. The stock has a market cap of $63.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $209.40 and a 200-day moving average of $225.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.84. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.25 and a 52 week high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 74.43% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.34%.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $34,435,726.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.50.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

