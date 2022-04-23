M&T Bank Corp Sells 8,426 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 549,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,426 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $39,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSX. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at about $47,592,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 409.7% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 793,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,580,000 after purchasing an additional 637,946 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 13.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,877,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $271,571,000 after purchasing an additional 446,011 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 28.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,868,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,831,000 after purchasing an additional 418,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.6% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,626,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $534,094,000 after purchasing an additional 402,779 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX stock traded down $2.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,458,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,390,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.46. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.01. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $33.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.16) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.32%.

In related news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total value of $701,472.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $11,173,761.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,469 shares of company stock valued at $12,955,593 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.40.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

