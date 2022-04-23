M&T Bank Corp Sells 8,848 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

M&T Bank Corp cut its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,848 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.24% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $43,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 9,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded down $9.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $246.80. The company had a trading volume of 322,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,429. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $249.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.97. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $230.54 and a 12 month high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.