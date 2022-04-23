Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $3,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth about $1,260,000. NatWest Group plc increased its stake in Nasdaq by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 34,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after buying an additional 6,076 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,707,000 after buying an additional 7,021 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 325,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,344,000 after buying an additional 5,422 shares during the period. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $1,228,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lauren B. Dillard sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.17.

Shares of NDAQ stock traded down $2.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $166.85. 830,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.73. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.72 and a twelve month high of $214.96.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $892.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.18 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.64%.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

