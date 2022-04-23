Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $19.00

Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.00 and last traded at $19.07, with a volume of 182131 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.69.

Several brokerages have commented on NPSNY. Investec downgraded Naspers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Naspers in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Naspers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.50.

Naspers Limited operates in consumer internet industry worldwide. It operates through Ecommerce, Social and Internet Platforms, and Media segments. The company builds various companies that empower people and enrich communities. It holds investments in classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, education, health, and ecommerce, as well as ventures, and social and internet platforms.

