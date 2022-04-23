National Bank Financial Increases Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Price Target to C$165.00

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Royal Gold’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Royal Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Royal Gold from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. TD Securities raised their price target on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Royal Gold in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $138.68.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Shares of Royal Gold stock opened at $137.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.43 and a 200 day moving average of $113.00. Royal Gold has a 12 month low of $92.01 and a 12 month high of $147.70. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $168.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.82 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 41.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Gold will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.57%.

In other Royal Gold news, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,200 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGLD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $95,486,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Royal Gold by 469.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 753,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,253,000 after purchasing an additional 621,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Royal Gold by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,589,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $693,306,000 after purchasing an additional 189,348 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $18,580,000. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Royal Gold by 194.6% during the third quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 218,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,424,000 after purchasing an additional 144,041 shares during the period. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Royal Gold (Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.