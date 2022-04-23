National Bank Financial Trims Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Target Price to C$3.75

Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.88.

OTCMKTS MGDPF opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. Marathon Gold has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $3.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average of $2.32.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

