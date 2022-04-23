National Bankshares Boosts Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Price Target to C$5.50

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OSK. Cormark increased their target price on Osisko Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James set a C$5.00 price target on Osisko Mining and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.
Shares of TSE OSK opened at C$4.10 on Wednesday. Osisko Mining has a 52-week low of C$2.33 and a 52-week high of C$5.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.71. The company has a quick ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.00. The stock has a market cap of C$1.42 billion and a PE ratio of -63.08.
About Osisko Mining (Get Rating)
Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is its 100% interest in the Windfall Lake property that consists of 286 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,523 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.
See Also
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.