National Bankshares Boosts Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Price Target to C$5.50

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OSK. Cormark increased their target price on Osisko Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James set a C$5.00 price target on Osisko Mining and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of TSE OSK opened at C$4.10 on Wednesday. Osisko Mining has a 52-week low of C$2.33 and a 52-week high of C$5.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.71. The company has a quick ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.00. The stock has a market cap of C$1.42 billion and a PE ratio of -63.08.

In other news, Senior Officer Mathieu Savard bought 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$312,910. Also, Director John Feliks Burzynski bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.04 per share, with a total value of C$60,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 943,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,808,018.24. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 36,200 shares of company stock worth $147,154.

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is its 100% interest in the Windfall Lake property that consists of 286 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,523 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

