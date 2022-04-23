National Bankshares Cuts Gold Standard Ventures (CVE:GSV) Price Target to C$1.30

Gold Standard Ventures (CVE:GSV – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by National Bankshares from C$1.40 to C$1.30 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Gold Standard Ventures from C$1.10 to C$0.95 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Gold Standard Ventures from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.
CVE:GSV opened at C$2.02 on Wednesday. Gold Standard Ventures has a 1-year low of C$1.81 and a 1-year high of C$3.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.01.
Gold Standard Ventures Corp. is focused on the acquisition and exploration of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties completely in the State of Nevada, the United States. The Company operates through the acquisition and exploration of exploration and evaluation assets segment.
