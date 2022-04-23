National Bankshares Cuts MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Price Target to C$28.25

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price objective lowered by National Bankshares from C$30.00 to C$28.25 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lowered MAG Silver from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on MAG Silver from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC decreased their price target on MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a C$21.50 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a buy rating on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$26.61.

MAG opened at C$19.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 42.68, a current ratio of 43.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of C$1.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 372.64. MAG Silver has a 52 week low of C$16.74 and a 52 week high of C$29.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$21.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.15.

MAG Silver ( TSE:MAG Get Rating ) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C$0.12. As a group, equities analysts expect that MAG Silver will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.00, for a total transaction of C$25,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,266,321. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,500 shares of company stock worth $686,395.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

