National Bankshares Trims New Gold (TSE:NGD) Target Price to C$2.50

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) had its price objective cut by National Bankshares from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NGD. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered New Gold to a hold rating and set a C$2.25 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on New Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$2.49.

Shares of NGD stock opened at C$2.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.93. New Gold has a twelve month low of C$1.29 and a twelve month high of C$2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.03.

New Gold ( TSE:NGD Get Rating ) (ARCA:NGD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$255.43 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that New Gold will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

