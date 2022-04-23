National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $44.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “National Instruments Corporation, or NI, is an American multinational company with international operation. It is a producer of automated test equipment and virtual instrumentation software. Common applications include data acquisition, instrument control and machine vision. National Instruments has equipped engineers and scientists with tools that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. NI’s graphical system design approach to engineering provides an integrated software and hardware platform that speeds the development of any system needing measurement and control. The company’s long-term vision and focus on improving society through its technology ensures the success of its customers, employees, suppliers and shareholders. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NATI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of National Instruments from a neutral rating to a positive rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of National Instruments from a neutral rating to a positive rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.33.

NATI stock opened at $39.31 on Wednesday. National Instruments has a one year low of $36.67 and a one year high of $46.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 59.56 and a beta of 1.08.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $420.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.42 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 14.67%. National Instruments’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that National Instruments will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 169.70%.

In other news, Director Michael E. Mcgrath purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $82,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $57,788.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,582 shares of company stock valued at $385,142. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NATI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 924.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of National Instruments by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

