Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:NTZ opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. Natuzzi has a 52 week low of $9.32 and a 52 week high of $23.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.62 million, a P/E ratio of 38.24 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.98.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTZ. Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Natuzzi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Natuzzi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Natuzzi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Natuzzi by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the period. 16.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natuzzi S.p.A. designs, manufactures, and markets leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Natuzzi Brand and Private Label. Its products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; and home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, home accessories, and wall units.

