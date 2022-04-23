NatWest Group’s (NWG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.16) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.90) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 230 ($2.99) to GBX 240 ($3.12) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.90) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 302.50 ($3.94).

Shares of LON:NWG opened at GBX 222.70 ($2.90) on Friday. NatWest Group has a 12-month low of GBX 182.85 ($2.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 258.10 ($3.36). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 220.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 226.31. The firm has a market cap of £23.56 billion and a PE ratio of 8.80.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share. This is a positive change from NatWest Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 3.16%. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.53%.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

