Navcoin Price Down 4.8% This Week (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000368 BTC on major exchanges. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $10.74 million and approximately $198,576.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Astar (ASTR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000951 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002977 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000063 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00011111 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00009111 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 73,315,066 coins. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.