Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

NVCN has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Neovasc in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neovasc from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of Neovasc stock opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 11.08 and a quick ratio of 10.79. Neovasc has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.54. The stock has a market cap of $24.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.42.

Neovasc ( NASDAQ:NVCN Get Rating ) (TSE:NVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. Neovasc had a negative net margin of 952.85% and a negative return on equity of 35.09%. On average, equities analysts expect that Neovasc will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Neovasc by 564.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29,482 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Neovasc during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neovasc during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Neovasc by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 118,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 44,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Neovasc in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neovasc Company Profile

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

