Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
NVCN has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Neovasc in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neovasc from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.
Shares of Neovasc stock opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 11.08 and a quick ratio of 10.79. Neovasc has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.54. The stock has a market cap of $24.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.42.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Neovasc by 564.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29,482 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Neovasc during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neovasc during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Neovasc by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 118,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 44,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Neovasc in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Neovasc Company Profile (Get Rating)
Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.
