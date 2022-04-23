NeoWorld Cash (NASH) Trading 8.8% Lower Over Last Week

NeoWorld Cash (NASH) traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. In the last week, NeoWorld Cash has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One NeoWorld Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. NeoWorld Cash has a total market capitalization of $109,094.97 and approximately $10.00 worth of NeoWorld Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NeoWorld Cash Coin Profile

NeoWorld Cash is a coin. NeoWorld Cash’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,709,948,546 coins. The Reddit community for NeoWorld Cash is /r/neoworldtech . NeoWorld Cash’s official website is neoworld.io . NeoWorld Cash’s official Twitter account is @NeoWorld9 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NeoWorld Cash is blog.neoworld.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NeoWorld is a multiplayer online virtual world that runs on blockchain. In the 3D virtual environment, players explore new frontiers, create skylines, pursue careers and build wealth, legends and legacies from scratch, just like in the real world. “

