Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.78

Shares of Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.78 and last traded at $3.83, with a volume of 19198 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.99.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Nerdy from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Nerdy from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Nerdy in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Nerdy from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Nerdy from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

The stock has a market cap of $577.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.41 and a beta of -0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.50 and a 200 day moving average of $5.58.

In related news, CEO Charles K. Cohn bought 221,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.52 per share, with a total value of $1,000,764.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nerdy stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.10% of Nerdy worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY)

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.

