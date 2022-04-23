Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Underperform”

Bank of America downgraded shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has $300.00 target price on the Internet television network’s stock, down from their previous target price of $605.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NFLX. Atlantic Securities downgraded Netflix from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Netflix from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $575.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Cowen reduced their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Netflix from $465.00 to $300.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Netflix from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $605.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $386.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $215.52 on Wednesday. Netflix has a 1 year low of $210.05 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $360.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $505.03.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 984 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

