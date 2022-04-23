Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Lowered to “Neutral” at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities cut shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $280.00 target price on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NFLX. Piper Sandler lowered Netflix from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $562.00 to $293.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $590.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $640.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Netflix from $470.00 to $409.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Netflix from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $386.31.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $215.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $95.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97. Netflix has a 52 week low of $210.05 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $360.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $505.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,605,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,427 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Netflix by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,477,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,926,512,000 after purchasing an additional 299,165 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Netflix by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,268,607 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,993,623,000 after purchasing an additional 50,911 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,192,197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,320,858,000 after purchasing an additional 209,346 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,643,284 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,002,180,000 after purchasing an additional 385,522 shares during the period. 81.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

