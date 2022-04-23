Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Cut to $275.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $380.00 to $275.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Benchmark upgraded Netflix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $342.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Netflix from $465.00 to $300.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut their target price on Netflix from $720.00 to $555.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on Netflix from $694.00 to $497.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $386.31.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $215.52 on Wednesday. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $210.05 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $360.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $505.03.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 4,459.0% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 18,783 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,036,000 after buying an additional 18,371 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Netflix by 31.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,011 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West raised its position in Netflix by 14.7% in the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 12,402 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Netflix by 35.4% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 98,862 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,032,000 after purchasing an additional 25,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its position in Netflix by 9.5% in the first quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 1,838 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

