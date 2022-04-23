Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Lowered to $400.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $600.00 to $400.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup raised shares of Netflix from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from $595.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group cut shares of Netflix from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $694.00 to $497.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Macquarie cut shares of Netflix from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $615.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Netflix from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $386.31.

Netflix stock opened at $215.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $360.29 and a 200-day moving average of $505.03. Netflix has a one year low of $210.05 and a one year high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $95.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Netflix by 267.3% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 378,996 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $231,316,000 after buying an additional 275,804 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,905 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $15,201,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Fernbridge Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Netflix by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 121,640 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $74,242,000 after buying an additional 38,847 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

