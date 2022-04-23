Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Lowered to $300.00 at Truist Financial

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $409.00 to $300.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NFLX. Pivotal Research downgraded shares of Netflix from a buy rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $720.00 to $555.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Loop Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Netflix from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $575.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Netflix from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $562.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $386.31.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $215.52 on Wednesday. Netflix has a 12-month low of $210.05 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The company has a market capitalization of $95.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $360.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $505.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Netflix by 23.3% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 2.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 4.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,713 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 35.0% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 10.3% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,798 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $18,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

