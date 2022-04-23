Neuromorphic.io (NMP) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.00

Neuromorphic.io (NMP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One Neuromorphic.io coin can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Neuromorphic.io has a total market cap of $20,693.22 and $3.00 worth of Neuromorphic.io was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Neuromorphic.io has traded down 2.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00046174 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,953.52 or 0.07477343 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000173 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00040882 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,538.00 or 1.00097168 BTC.

Neuromorphic.io Profile

Neuromorphic.io’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. The official message board for Neuromorphic.io is medium.com/@neuromorphic_io . Neuromorphic.io’s official Twitter account is @neuromorphic_io . The official website for Neuromorphic.io is neuromorphic.io

