New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $228.55 Million

Equities analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) will announce sales of $228.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $244.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $213.00 million. New Residential Investment posted sales of $134.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 69.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full year sales of $989.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $988.20 million to $990.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover New Residential Investment.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. New Residential Investment’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NRZ. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on New Residential Investment from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in New Residential Investment by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 31,131 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in New Residential Investment by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,251,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187,816 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in New Residential Investment by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 2,829,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,303,000 after acquiring an additional 117,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $338,000. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NRZ stock traded down $0.27 on Monday, reaching $10.36. 3,590,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,341,943. New Residential Investment has a 12-month low of $8.98 and a 12-month high of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.65%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

New Residential Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Residential Investment (NRZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.