NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 80 ($1.04) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research note on Friday, April 1st.
NewRiver REIT stock opened at GBX 96 ($1.25) on Tuesday. NewRiver REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 107.11 ($1.39). The stock has a market capitalization of £295.85 million and a P/E ratio of -2.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 86.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 85.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.41, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.05.
NewRiver REIT plc (‘NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our £1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.
