NexJ Systems (TSE:NXJ) Shares Up 17.1%

Shares of NexJ Systems Inc. (TSE:NXJ – Get Rating) shot up 17.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.48. 119,456 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 187% from the average session volume of 41,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.46. The stock has a market cap of C$11.22 million and a P/E ratio of -25.00.

Get NexJ Systems alerts:

NexJ Systems (TSE:NXJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$3.59 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that NexJ Systems Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

NexJ Systems Inc develops intelligent customer management solutions for the financial services industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers NexJ CRM for wealth management, private banking, commercial banking, and corporate banking. It also provides NexJ Nudge-AI, a suite of digital assistants that leverages artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing for advisors and relationship managers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NexJ Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexJ Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.