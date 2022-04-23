Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,206.10

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (LON:NFC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,206.10 ($15.69) and traded as high as GBX 1,392 ($18.11). Next Fifteen Communications Group shares last traded at GBX 1,364 ($17.75), with a volume of 146,950 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.82) to GBX 1,700 ($22.12) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.30 billion and a PE ratio of -271.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,256 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,207.55.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a GBX 8.40 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.59%. This is a boost from Next Fifteen Communications Group’s previous dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Next Fifteen Communications Group’s payout ratio is presently -1.43%.

About Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC)

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

