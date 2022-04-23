NextDAO (NAX) One Day Volume Hits $163,617.00

NextDAO (NAX) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One NextDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NextDAO has a market cap of $1.83 million and $163,617.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NextDAO has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NextDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002530 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001821 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00046285 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003499 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,956.30 or 0.07477686 BTC.

NextDAO Coin Profile

NextDAO (NAX) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,327,514,126 coins and its circulating supply is 2,287,282,017 coins. The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NextDAO is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

Buying and Selling NextDAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NextDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NextDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NextDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NextDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.